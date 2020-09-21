Advertisement

19-year-old dies after being thrown from Manitowoc County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about the importance of seat belts after a 19-year-old Manitowoc County man died in a crash over the weekend.

That crash happened on County Highway CR in Newton just before 1:30 in the morning. The sheriff’s office says the investigation Edward Gomoll, of Newton, was driving a Chevy Blazer south on CR when for some reason he crossed the center line and on to the shoulder on the other side. The Blazer then went back across both lanes, hit the shoulder on the west side of the road, then rolled over several times as it came back onto the pavement.

Gomoll wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene from head injuries and other trauma, the coroner said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Newton Fire Department and first responders, Manitowoc Fire and rescue, the coroner’s office, and Hi-Way 42 Garage.

