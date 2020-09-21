Advertisement

11-year-old Wisconsin girl harvests potential state record black bear

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - At just 11 years old, Naiya Iraci is already an established hunter, harvesting deer and turkeys. Now, the Kewaskum sixth-grader can add a 700+ pound black bear to her resume.

On September 9, the opening day of bear season in Wisconsin, on her grandfather’s property north of Hatfield in Clark County, young Naiya locked in on the first bear she had ever seen live.

“I was nervous, I was kind of shaking,” Iraci said describing when she saw the bear.

She wasn’t shaking enough to miss what would be a potential state-record holding 27-yard shot.

“We don’t know yet,” explained her grandfather and hunting partner, Michael Frank. “It’s in the process of being cleaned and dried for 60 days. It goes by skull measurement. We’re just going to have to wait.”

Frank says the 720-pound recorded bear probably weighed over 800 pounds.

“We dressed the bear out that night because it was warm and we didn’t want the meat to spoil,” Frank said. “The dress weight was 720. You use 13% of the dress weight to figure in the weight of the internals that we took out when we dressed it out. It was 813.6 pounds.”

Not a bad way for the hunting-duo to experience their first bear hunt.

“I’m not a bear hunter,” laughed Frank. “My granddaughter wanted to go bear hunting and I was up there all summer so I baited all summer for her and it worked out really great.”

And when asked if she was confident the bear would surpass the state record, Naiya responded with an enthusiastic “Yeah!”

Frank says it may take up to 60 days to get an answer from the DNR.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh public high schools move to virtual learning Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The school district cites the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the growing number of students and staff who need to quarantine.

News

Brown County United Way launches Diaper Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Last year’s Diaper Drive collected more than 160,000 diapers.

News

Packers fans still seek game experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
How fans enjoyed the home opener close to Lambeau Field

News

Firefighters respond to Hobart barn fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Drivers could see the fire from Highway 29

News

On the Clock: Home Opener Edition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Our panel discusses the Packers' win and whether they can run the table in the division

Latest News

News

Family of Bay Port Teacher who died of COVID-19 believe she got the virus at a funeral

Updated: 9 hours ago
The family of a Bay Port High School teacher that died from COVID-19 last week is providing more details as to where the teacher may have contracted the virus.

News

Bay Port Teacher dies from Covid 19, family believes she got it at a funeral

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Lambeau Field closed to fans for first home game of the season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of fans went out to show their support for the green and gold, but not at Lambeau Field.

News

Consumer Alert: Man receives letter asking to secretly evaluate Walmart, notices fake check

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
A Green Bay man shared a letter he received in the mail with Action 2 News, and the letter asked him to help with a secret evaluation of Walmart due to anonymous reports of staff misconduct and over-charging.

News

Consumer Alert: Man receives letter asking to secretly evaluate Walmart

Updated: 15 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Man receives letter asking to secretly evaluate Walmart