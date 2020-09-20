Wisconsin surpasses 101,000 positive coronavirus test results

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say there have now been more than 101,000 confirmed coronavirus test results since testing began earlier this year.

On Sunday, the Department of Health Services said 1,665 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the statewide confirmed total to 101,227 since testing began on February 5.

Sunday’s confirmed test results are lower than the last three days, where the state saw more than 2,000 new cases each day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received 8,320 test results Sunday, with 20.01% being positive.

The average daily case number increased as well. Wisconsin averaged 1,720 cases a day over the past 7 days. That is a decrease from Saturday’s seven day average of 1,417. The DHS is urging people to take precautions that are well-publicized: Wear a face mask, avoid groups, stay six feet between you and people who aren’t from your household, wash your hands often, stay home if you have symptoms.

The DHS says 14,143 people are considered having active cases, or 14.0% of all cases. That number and percentage have increased throughout the past two days – on Friday, there were 12,839 (13.2%) active cases, and on Saturday, 13,671 (13.7%). There are 85,824 (84.8%) people who are considered recovered.

The state reported one new death, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 1,242. That’s 1.22% of known cases, which is a new low. The previous low was set on Saturday, at 1.24%. That percentage has decreased since Friday.

Wisconsin's cumulative total of confirmed #COVID19 cases has now topped 100,000.

34 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The latest numbers available are from Saturday, showing 362 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals with 105 in intensive care, both having increased since Saturday.

To date, the DHS says 6.6% of all people who have been confirmed to test positive for the virus have been hospitalized, a total of 6,653.

The sharp increase in cases and steady decline in the death toll can be attributed to better treatments but mostly due to more cases being found among young adults, an age group that’s less likely to suffer the serious effects of the coronavirus that require hospitalization -- in fact, may show no symptoms but can still spread the virus.

The DHS only counts a person once, no matter how many times they are tested.

According to the DHS, there are currently 113 labs doing testing, with a daily testing capacity of 38,563. Another 24 labs are still planning to do testing.

At the time of this writing on Sunday, there were more than 199,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, which is 20.81% of the world’s 958,356 COVID-19 deaths recorded by Johns Hopkins University. For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates anywhere from 24,000 to 62,000 influenza-related deaths in the U.S. during the last flu season, from October 2019 to April 2020 (some states don’t track the flu or report flu-related deaths, which is why the estimate is so varied). Worldwide there are a reported 30.3 million coronavirus cases, with 6.7 million of those in the U.S.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

