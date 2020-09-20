Advertisement

WATCH: Countdown to the Emmys

Emmy statue
Emmy statue(Associated Press)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) - The Emmys will air Sunday night on ABC, but before then, fans can watch the precursor to the main ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the prime-time awards show, which will include live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees.

Limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is among the comedy series contenders, with “Succession", “Ozark”, and “The Mandalorian” among those vying for the drama series crown.

Countdown to the Emmys will be available to view online from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air from 7 - 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

News

Appleton man arrested for 6th OWI

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to authorities, a trooper saw a 2002 Jeep Liberty leaving its lane of traffic just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and did a traffic stop near southbound I-41 and State Highway 15.

News

Jones' big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 101,000 positive coronavirus test results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say there have now been more than 101,000 confirmed coronavirus test results since testing began earlier this year.

Latest News

News

3 injured in Freedom crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road C and County Road S.

News

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Lions 42-21

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at home this week as we head into Week 2 of the regular season.

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Lions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with the 'Fast Facts'

Crime

UPDATE: Calumet County shooting suspects turn themselves in

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say two men who they were searching for earlier in the day due to a shooting in Calumet County have now turned themselves in.

Crime

Suspects from Calumet County shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men involved in a shooting in the Village of Harrison.