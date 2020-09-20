WATCH: Countdown to the Emmys

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) - The Emmys will air Sunday night on ABC, but before then, fans can watch the precursor to the main ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the prime-time awards show, which will include live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees.

Limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is among the comedy series contenders, with “Succession", “Ozark”, and “The Mandalorian” among those vying for the drama series crown.

Countdown to the Emmys will be available to view online from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air from 7 - 10 p.m.

