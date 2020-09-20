Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

