TURNING WARMER FOR THE EARLY WEEK

It was a mild and breezy day with filtered sunlight due to wildfire smoke several miles up in the sky. In addition to the smoke, we’ll see a few passing clouds tonight. It should be mild with lows staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll see more cloud cover through the day Monday, and a late-day sprinkle is possible. But, most of us will stay dry. It should be a few degrees warmer compared to Sunday with highs in the lower and middle 70s. Breezy winds continue, out of the south with gusts to 25 mph. The wildfire smoke should linger through most of the day.

An early shower is possible Tuesday, but it’s more likely you’ll stay dry. Partly cloudy skies continue, and it will be warmer and slightly humid. Highs should get into the upper 70s with a dew point in the lower 60s. Although Tuesday is the first day of fall, it will be one of the warmer days this week. Wednesday will be similar, but skies will start mostly sunny and clouds will increase through the day. A weak weather disturbance could bring a few scattered showers to the area Thursday. Highs should be in the lower 70s as opposed to the upper 70s. Temperatures rebound for the late week and get back in the upper half of the 70s Friday and Saturday. Next weekend should start dry, but showers and storms become possible Saturday night and continue on Sunday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MONDAY

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TUESDAY: SW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Brisk wind continues with passing clouds. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers... especially WEST. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds later. Isolated PM storm... higher chances at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. HIGH: 68

