LIVE BLOG: Packers host Lions in home opener

The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at home as we head into Week 2 of the regular season.

This week, the Packers are coming off a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 43-34.

Meanwhile, the Lions lost to the Chicago Bears at home by a score of 27-23.

Last season, the Packers swept the regular-season series with Detroit for the first time since 2016 and for the 11th time in the last 20 seasons.

The Packers lead the all-time record against the Lions 100-72-7, with an all-time at home record of 33-13-3.

Green Bay has won seven straight games within the NFC North, and is the team’s longest divisional win streak since winning 12 straight from 2010 – 2012.

RELATED: Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs Lions

The Lions are coached by Matt Patricia, who is now in his third year as the Lions' head coach.

