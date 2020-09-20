LIVE BLOG: Packers host Lions in home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at home as we head into Week 2 of the regular season.

This week, the Packers are coming off a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 43-34.

Meanwhile, the Lions lost to the Chicago Bears at home by a score of 27-23.

Last season, the Packers swept the regular-season series with Detroit for the first time since 2016 and for the 11th time in the last 20 seasons.

The Packers lead the all-time record against the Lions 100-72-7, with an all-time at home record of 33-13-3.

Green Bay has won seven straight games within the NFC North, and is the team’s longest divisional win streak since winning 12 straight from 2010 – 2012.

The Lions are coached by Matt Patricia, who is now in his third year as the Lions' head coach.

