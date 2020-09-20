Lambeau Field closed to fans for first home game of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plenty of fans went out to show their support for the green and gold, but not at Lambeau Field.

The stadium was surrounded by silence: No tailgating in the parking lots and inside there wasn’t a single fan in the stands.

There was music as Packers warmed up, but the usual buzz from the crowd was gone.

“We knew there’d be no fans at the game today, but we still wanted to come down by the stadium, kind of a tradition we always do,” said Ron Fronsee, who’s from De Pere. “Come down, walk around, get the ambiance of the stadium and being here you still get the feeling, but you can just tell something’s missing today.”

“That’s the Lambeau advantage, you know besides the weather, we had the fans,” said former Packers player Andrew Quarless. “The fans are some of the loudest in the country. I guess it’s going to be a little different I would say, this is definitely history. We’re living in historic times.”

Former players like Andrew Quarless took part in the historic home day by helping with Lambeau’s new offering of Gameday To-Go meal packages.

“We wanted to get the fans a taste of Lambeau without being in Lambeau, so fans were able to order food as if you were in a suite and stuff and we were able to interact with the fans this morning,” said Quarless.

“The energy that happens here on Game day is special and it’s like no other place and to see a little bit of that today even though we don’t have fans in the stands is so exciting,” said Pat Cavanaugh, the Events Sales and Services Manager.

Just outside the stadium, some fans hosted their own tailgates to get into the game day spirit.

“It’s kind of sad, it’s kind of sad. But you know what, we’re with a great group of friends and we are making it work,” said Judy Sanders, one of the tailgaters.

Others who regularly watch home games at Lambeau instead chose places like stadium view where they could still be with a crowd of Packer fans.

“This is so different, but I feel like the atmosphere is just like a regular home game, and everybody’s coming out with their green and gold,” said Jennifer Cumberland.

Whether it was out at a bar, tailgating with friends, or taking some game day food to-go, fans figured out a way to cheer on the Packers from afar.

Learn more about the Gameday To-Go program here.

