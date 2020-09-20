Jones' big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year.

Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go with his 75-yarder.

Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.