Jones' big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year.

Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go with his 75-yarder.

Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.

