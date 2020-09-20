Advertisement

HAZY SUNSHINE ON YOUR SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight smoke from the western wildfires spread into Wisconsin, as a result there will be hazy sunshine today. It will be milder and breezy. Highs will reach the upper 60s and southerly wind will gust up to 20 mph.

Skies will be slightly cloudier on Monday with partly sunny skies. There’s a very small stray sprinkle chance Monday, but most will stay dry. High temperatures will rise above average heading into mid-week. A disturbance will bring spotty showers possible late Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, but quickly return to the middle and upper 70s by next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE SUNDAY-MONDAY

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. brisk wind. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy at times. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

