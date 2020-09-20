Advertisement

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Lions

Get in the know and ready to go with the ‘Fast Facts’
packers lions
packers lions(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (1-0) get ready to host the Detroit Lions (0-1) in the home opener at Lambeau Field, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Close games: Last year the Packers thrived under Matt LaFleur, going 9-1 in one-score games in 2019. The lowly Lions? Detroit blew 6 fourth quarter leads last year (including 2 against Green Bay). And Detroit’s struggles have carried over to this season, as the Lions blew a 23-6 fourth quarter lead in their opener against the Bears.

When the Packers beat the Lions twice in 2019, they did not lead for a single second of regular of either meeting. Green Bay’s only leads came with the clock reading 0:00 after Mason Crosby had kicked on game-winning kicks as time expired both times.

#2 Adrian Peterson: Against the Packers, Adrian has been an antagonist for years, gashing Green Bay for an AVERAGE of 100+ yards per game in 19 career games against the Pack. At age 35, Peterson is still running hard. He had 96 yards for the Lions in Week 1 and now sits about 4,000 yards shy of Emmitt Smith’s all-time NFL rushing record. With Washington last year, Peterson had 76 yards and a score against the Packers, and topped 100 yards with 2 scores against Green Bay the year before.

#3 Detroit’s CB conundrum: Coming off a franchise record-tying 14 catches in the opener, Packers WR Davante Adams has to be salivating at the sight of the Lions' CB situation. Their star at CB, Darius Slay, was traded to the Eagles in the offseason. CB Justin Coleman was placed on Injured Reserve this week. CB Desmond Trufant is OUT with a hamstring injury this week. And their only preferred started at the position, Jeff Okudah, is a rookie set to make his start after missing the opener with a hamstring injury of his own.

#4 Division dominance: The Packers have won 7 straight games within the NFC North (the first 7 of LaFleur’s career no less). It’s Green Bay’s longest divisional win streak since winning 12 straight from 2010-2012. Green Bay went 6-0 vs. the NFC North last year while the Lions went 0-6.

#5 Sneaky tough: Despite everything outlined above, these Lions are not to be taken lightly. After the Packers won 24 straight home games against Detroit from 1992-2014, the Lions have actually won 3 of the last 5 meetings at Lambeau Field. Regardless of record, the Lions always play Green Bay tough.

Prediction: Packers 31, Lions 29

As always, tune in to Cover 2 at 10:35 pm for the best postgame show in the business and don’t miss reports on Action 2 News at 5:30 and 10:00 as well.

