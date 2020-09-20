Calumet County officials search for shooting suspects

VILLAGE OF H, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men involved in a shooting in the Village of Harrison.

Officials said deputies responded to Blu Sapphires Cabaret for a report of a man with a gunshot wound just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived they found a 40-year-old man from Kaukauna who had a gunshot wound in his abdomen. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators said it appears there was an altercation in the parking lot between several people when the victim was shot in his vehicle. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Officials are looking for two Hispanic men involved in the altercation who were seen leaving the scene in a white Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck. It was seen travelling west on Highway 114 toward the City of Menasha.

If you recognize either man or know anything about the incident, please call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.