Appleton man arrested for 6th OWI

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities at the Wisconsin State Patrol say they have arrested an Appleton man for an alleged 6th OWI.

According to authorities, a trooper saw a 2002 Jeep Liberty leaving its lane of traffic just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and did a traffic stop near southbound I-41 and State Highway 15.

After contacting the driver, authorities say the trooper noticed signs of impairment, and following a field sobriety test, the driver, identified as Lee Thao, 37, was arrested for a sixth offense Operating While Intoxicated.

Thao was then taken to an area hospital for a blood draw before being taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

