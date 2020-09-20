Advertisement

Appleton man arrested for 6th OWI

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities at the Wisconsin State Patrol say they have arrested an Appleton man for an alleged 6th OWI.

According to authorities, a trooper saw a 2002 Jeep Liberty leaving its lane of traffic just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and did a traffic stop near southbound I-41 and State Highway 15.

After contacting the driver, authorities say the trooper noticed signs of impairment, and following a field sobriety test, the driver, identified as Lee Thao, 37, was arrested for a sixth offense Operating While Intoxicated.

Thao was then taken to an area hospital for a blood draw before being taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jones' big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 101,000 positive coronavirus test results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say there have now been more than 101,000 confirmed coronavirus test results since testing began earlier this year.

News

3 injured in Freedom crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road C and County Road S.

News

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Latest News

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Lions 42-21

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at home this week as we head into Week 2 of the regular season.

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Lions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with the 'Fast Facts'

Crime

UPDATE: Calumet County shooting suspects turn themselves in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say two men who they were searching for earlier in the day due to a shooting in Calumet County have now turned themselves in.

Crime

Suspects from Calumet County shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men involved in a shooting in the Village of Harrison.

News

St. Brown placed on IR, Lovett and Previlon elevated from practice squad

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers have updated Sunday’s game day roster and injured reserve list.

News

U.S., Wisconsin flags ordered to fly at half-staff

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The President and the Governor say the flags must be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations until sunset on the day Ginsburg is buried.