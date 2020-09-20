3 injured in Freedom crash

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say three people are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash in Freedom Sunday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road C and County Road S.

The Sheriff’s Office says a southbound vehicle didn’t stop for a stop sign, and hit a vehicle that was turning.

The driver of the vehicle which ran the stop sign, as well as the driver and a passenger in the turning vehicle, were injured.

Some roads in the area were blocked off while the scene was cleared, but are now back open.

