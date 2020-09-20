Advertisement

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police say officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m.

A male and female have been arrested.

No further details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

