U.S., Wisconsin flags ordered to fly at half-staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers have ordered the American and Wisconsin state flags to fly at half-staff, effective immediately, in order to honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The former justice died Friday from cancer at the age of 87.

The President and the Governor say the flags must be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations until sunset on the day Ginsburg is buried.

The order also applies to all naval stations and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government, embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad.

As a mark of respect for the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the President and Governor has ordered that the... Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associated Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.