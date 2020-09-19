The CORE Church to hold grand opening Sunday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The CORE Church is expected to open its doors for the first time in its new facility this weekend.

On Sunday, The CORE will open on College Avenue in Appleton.

The church moved into a longtime vacant building, which formerly housed the old Kohl’s grocery store and the Thompson Center.

The grand opening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on September 20.

