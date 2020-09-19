Advertisement

The CORE Church to hold grand opening Sunday in Appleton

The CORE
The CORE(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The CORE Church is expected to open its doors for the first time in its new facility this weekend.

On Sunday, The CORE will open on College Avenue in Appleton.

The church moved into a longtime vacant building, which formerly housed the old Kohl’s grocery store and the Thompson Center.

The grand opening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on September 20.

Click here to learn more about the church and here to follow their Facebook page.

