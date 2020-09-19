TEMPERATURES TRENDING WARMER NEXT WEEK

Skies will be mainly clear this evening and tonight. But, smoke from wildfires across the western United States will return to northeast Wisconsin overnight. As a result you can expect hazy sunshine on Sunday. It will also be a breezy day with southerly wind gusts up to 30 mph.

That should help push temperatures warmer with highs getting into the upper half of the 60s. More clouds will roll in Sunday night, and lows should stay in the 50s. Despite the additional clouds Monday, it will be warmer with highs into the lower 70s. While a stray rain shower cannot be totally ruled out, most of us will stay dry.

Some clouds will linger into Tuesday, and will be warmer. Highs should push into the upper 70s Tuesday... which is the first day of Fall. We’ll also be in store for an unseasonably warm Wednesday. The next more widespread rain chance arrives Wednesday night and will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will briefly dip to near average on Thursday with scattered rain showers possible. We should begin to warm back up next weekend with highs returning to the middle and upper 70s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE SUNDAY-MONDAY

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool, but not as cold. LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Breezy at times. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78

