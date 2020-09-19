Advertisement

STILL COOL, BUT PLENTY OF SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After some cold overnight lows as well as areas of frost, Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer than yesterday. Highs will still be cool for late summer, but look for afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s today and the middle to upper 60s tomorrow.

Smoke from the wildfires burning in the western United States will return to northeast Wisconsin tonight and Sunday. As a result skies will have hazy sunshine. Tomorrow will also be breezy, southerly gusts up to 20 mph are likely.

Next week begins quiet, although there may be a small sprinkle chance in northcentral Wisconsin on Monday, most places will remain dry. The next rain chance won’t arrives until late Wednesday into Thursday. A warming trend will settle in next week as temperatures rise to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Still a bit cool. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool, but not as cold. LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and a bit breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 71

