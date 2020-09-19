St. Brown placed on IR, Lovett and Previlon elevated from practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have updated Sunday’s game day roster and injured reserve list.

On Saturday, the team announced receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

The Packers have placed WR EQ St. Brown (knee) in injured reserve, so he's down at least three week. https://t.co/Raw6B2HXWO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Two practice squad elevations: TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon. Second straight week for Lovett. https://t.co/YtEUuBkbvE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 19, 2020

Lovett was also added to the injury report, as well as Jaire Alexander, however they are both expected to play against Detroit.

Jaire Alexander (hand) has been added to the Packers injury report, but he is expected to play tomorrow against the Lions. https://t.co/GN9hFsN5kD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 19, 2020

