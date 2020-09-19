St. Brown placed on IR, Lovett and Previlon elevated from practice squad
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have updated Sunday’s game day roster and injured reserve list.
On Saturday, the team announced receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Meanwhile, tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
Lovett was also added to the injury report, as well as Jaire Alexander, however they are both expected to play against Detroit.
