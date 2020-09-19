Advertisement

St. Brown placed on IR, Lovett and Previlon elevated from practice squad

Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau president Brad Toll says this could be a costly season for tourism if tens of thousands of fans can't cheer inside Lambeau Field.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have updated Sunday’s game day roster and injured reserve list.

On Saturday, the team announced receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Lovett was also added to the injury report, as well as Jaire Alexander, however they are both expected to play against Detroit.

