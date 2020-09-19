Advertisement

POWs, MIAs remembered in candlelight ceremony

POW/MIA
POW/MIA(KFYR-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night, a group gathered at the memorial outside of the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay to honor Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day.

There, they remembered 26 Wisconsin prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action from the Vietnam War.

“Our motto is ‘Never again will one generation of veterans forget another,’ and for that reason we want to make sure no one is forgotten," said Ken Juza, president of Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 224.

The group read the names of each service member during the ceremony and brought candles for everyone in attendance.

Juza says the recognition is something they do at this time every year.

