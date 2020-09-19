Oshkosh police investigating incident
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department said it is investigating an incident on the 1700 block of Taft Avenue.
There is a heavy police presence in the area. Officials have not released any other details.
