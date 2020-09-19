Badgers release 2020 football schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin - Madison has released the schedule for Badger football.

The schedule comes just days after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed an earlier decision to shut down all fall sports because of the coronavirus.

Games are scheduled as follows:

October 24 - Illinois - HOME

October 31 - Nebraska - AWAY

November 7 - Purdue - HOME

November 14 - Michigan - AWAY

November 21 - Northwestern - AWAY

November 28 - Minnesota - HOME

December 5 - Indiana - HOME

December 12 - Iowa - AWAY

The Big Ten Champions Week is currently scheduled for December 19.

The council voted unanimously to go ahead with the league’s 2020 football season starting in late October.

On Thursday, reports surfaced of 42 players and staff with the Wisconsin football team testing positive for COVID-19 since June, when athletes and staff returned to campus.

29 of those positive tests were from September 1 - 15.

