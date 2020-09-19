Advertisement

Badgers release 2020 football schedule

Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin - Madison has released the schedule for Badger football.

The schedule comes just days after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed an earlier decision to shut down all fall sports because of the coronavirus.

Games are scheduled as follows:

  • October 24 - Illinois - HOME
  • October 31 - Nebraska - AWAY
  • November 7 - Purdue - HOME
  • November 14 - Michigan - AWAY
  • November 21 - Northwestern - AWAY
  • November 28 - Minnesota - HOME
  • December 5 - Indiana - HOME
  • December 12 - Iowa - AWAY

The Big Ten Champions Week is currently scheduled for December 19.

The council voted unanimously to go ahead with the league’s 2020 football season starting in late October.

On Thursday, reports surfaced of 42 players and staff with the Wisconsin football team testing positive for COVID-19 since June, when athletes and staff returned to campus.

29 of those positive tests were from September 1 - 15.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New search organized for missing Marinette County woman

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
Jeanette Fullerton, 86, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017.

News

New clues to Marinette County woman's disappearance

Updated: 13 hours ago
The sheriff's office plans a renewed search next weekend

News

UW-Oshkosh to test waste for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Testing wastewater from the dorms could detect an outbreak before it happens

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Ginsburg died at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by her family, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.

Latest News

News

POWs, MIAs remembered in candlelight ceremony

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The ceremony remembered 26 Wisconsin prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action from the Vietnam War.

Coronavirus

U.W.-Oshkosh lab to test wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
UWO says it’s an effort to catch potential outbreaks before they happen and give the university an idea of how much COVID-19 is in each residence hall.

News

Political sign damage unites Republicans, Democrats

Updated: 15 hours ago
A large number of campaign signs are missing and others are being vandalized.

News

Teacher's death raises worries about other teachers, students

Updated: 16 hours ago
A health officer and teacher's union rep. weigh in on the safety of in-person teaching

News

Barkhausen Preserve expands Sensory Woods

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sensory Woods, first opened in 2018, offers a safe and interactive place to explore nature

News

Barkhausen opens Sensory Woods expansion

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sensory Woods gives people with dementia a chance to better enjoy the natural preserve