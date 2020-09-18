Advertisement

UWO lab to test wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A lab at UW Oshkosh will test residence hall wastewater for COVID-19.

UWO says it’s an effort to catch potential outbreaks before they happen and give the university an idea of how much COVID-19 is in each residence hall.

The university’s Environmental Research and Innovation Center will conduct tests of residence hall wastewater each week. The lab will process the samples and send them to a private lab for analysis.

UW-Madison has conducted similar testing. The University of Arizona believes it prevented an outbreak after catching evidence of the virus in wastewater.

“Wastewater testing has historically been a useful tool for the early detection of other diseases,” said ERIC lab manager Carmen Thiel. “Monitoring the dorm wastewater on the UW Oshkosh campus for the presence of COVID-19 will assist University and Oshkosh area health officials in public health decision making, as COVID-19 can be shed in the feces of both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.”

Nearly 2,300 students live on campus. UWO has 10 residence halls.

The ERIC lab has already been testing sewage at local health care facilities.

