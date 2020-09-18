Advertisement

Titletown welcomes fans to Campfire Fridays

By Kristyn Allen
Sep. 18, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Football season is here. A chill is in the air. Autumn is just around the corner. The Green Bay Packers and Titletown are helping folks get cozy with Campfire Fridays.

The first Campfire Friday of the season is Sept. 18. They’ll continue each Friday through Oct. 16.

Several campfires are set up in the plaza to help with social distancing. There’s no need to register, but seating is first-come-first-served.

“This year we’ll be putting out more campfires so there’s extra space to space around those campfires. Just kind of hang out and and enjoy some music and still get outside," says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

Campfire Fridays feature live music and entertainers. S’mores kits are available for purchase.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m.

Titletown asks visitors to wear face masks.

Titletown is located next door to Lambeau Field.

MORE TITLETOWN EVENTS: https://www.titletown.com/events/calendar

