Showcase of Homes opens doors with health precautions

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people are expected to tour area homes this weekend when the Brown County Home Builders Association kicks off its annual Fall Showcase of Homes.

“We have 35 entries, four of those are remodels, 31 homes, so a lot of different sizes, everything you can think of,” says homebuilder Mike Selner of TCD Homes.

A home in De Pere, built by Selner, will be one of those on display.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitors will be required to follow standard COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’re just requiring everybody, per the state mandate, to wear the masks and then we’re also giving them their own pair of booties, so we’re not having any of the baskets outside or anything, returing anything or anything like that. when you buy a tickets, you get a pair of booties, you keep those,” says Selner.

And Selner says at every home in the showcase, social distancing will be closely monitored.

“It’s up to the builder to decide whether there’s going to be too many people in that house per the size and everything like that, if we feel they’re getting a little bit too crowded, we’re going to kind of hold people back,” explains Selner.

Selner says at a time homes are selling fast and remodeling is so popular, this fall’s showcase of homes is a great opportunity to get some great ideas.

“You see a lot more details now because we have a lot more different products out there available to us, as long as they aren’t held back by the COVID thing, but that’s the coolness about it, you’ve got so much more to choose from,” says Selner.

The Brown County Home Builders Association’s Fall Showcase of Homes in this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4.

Then again next week, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7, and next Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online or at any of the homes open for viewing. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule and to order tickets online.

