Advertisement

Showcase of Homes opens doors with health precautions

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people are expected to tour area homes this weekend when the Brown County Home Builders Association kicks off its annual Fall Showcase of Homes.

“We have 35 entries, four of those are remodels, 31 homes, so a lot of different sizes, everything you can think of,” says homebuilder Mike Selner of TCD Homes.

A home in De Pere, built by Selner, will be one of those on display.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitors will be required to follow standard COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’re just requiring everybody, per the state mandate, to wear the masks and then we’re also giving them their own pair of booties, so we’re not having any of the baskets outside or anything, returing anything or anything like that. when you buy a tickets, you get a pair of booties, you keep those,” says Selner.

And Selner says at every home in the showcase, social distancing will be closely monitored.

“It’s up to the builder to decide whether there’s going to be too many people in that house per the size and everything like that, if we feel they’re getting a little bit too crowded, we’re going to kind of hold people back,” explains Selner.

Selner says at a time homes are selling fast and remodeling is so popular, this fall’s showcase of homes is a great opportunity to get some great ideas.

“You see a lot more details now because we have a lot more different products out there available to us, as long as they aren’t held back by the COVID thing, but that’s the coolness about it, you’ve got so much more to choose from,” says Selner.

The Brown County Home Builders Association’s Fall Showcase of Homes in this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4.

Then again next week, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7, and next Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online or at any of the homes open for viewing. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule and to order tickets online.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Ginsburg died at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by her family, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.

News

Barkhausen Preserve expands Sensory Woods

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sensory Woods, first opened in 2018, offers a safe and interactive place to explore nature

News

Barkhausen opens Sensory Woods expansion

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sensory Woods gives people with dementia a chance to better enjoy the natural preserve

Health

Health officer, teacher union representative weigh in on teching in-person

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Bay Port high school teacher’s death has led to some concerns over the risk of in-person schooling.

Latest News

News

Brown County Showcase of Homes

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Home builders show off 35 homes

News

Spread of coronavirus in Brown County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Brown County has seen more deaths recently. A discussion with the health department.

News

Bicyclist struck by car in Outagamie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

News

Death of local teacher raises questions, worries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A national study says half of school employees have a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus

News

Republicans, Democrats team up against sign thefts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Political sign thefts and vandalism are costly for both parties

News

Kewaunee schools move classes online for two weeks after rising coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to Kewaunee parents said making the move now seemed “the most prudent decision” considering the virus’s spread in the community.