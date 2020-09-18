Advertisement

Rhythms of the World goes virtual for 2020

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular event that brings cultures together in the Fox Valley is going virtual for 2020.

Rhythms of the World showcases global music and dancing. Performances include cultures of Afro Peruvian, Hmong, India and Mexico.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event will be held on Facebook Live. Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kathryn Bracho is the emcee.

Rhythms of the World is Saturday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to find out how to watch on Facebook.

