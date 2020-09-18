Advertisement

PLENTY OF WEEKEND SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Sep. 18, 2020
It’s the last official weekend of summer and the weather looks dry but cool. Overnight there will be another round of frost, so keep the cold sensitive plants covered or bring them inside. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and upper 30s, with a few low 40s along the lakeshore.

Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, but the highs will stay on the slightly cooler side. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. On Sunday, a disturbance will be drawing near the upper Great Lakes causing the wind to turn to the south and become breezy. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle and upper 60s. You may notice the return of some smoke in the skies from the wildfires burning in the western United States. Otherwise skies will be mostly sunny.

Next week will be warmer as high temperatures return to the 70s. The week begins dry, then there is a small shower chance late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and crisp. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Areas of frost. Patchy fog late? LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Early frost. Mostly sunny. Still a bit cool. HIGH: 63 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke arrives. Milder and a bit breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. HIGH: 70

