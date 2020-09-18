Advertisement

New search organized for missing Marinette County woman

Jeanette Fullerton
Jeanette Fullerton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A search is being organized in the case of a Marinette County woman who has been missing since 2017.

Jeanette Fullerton, 86, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017. She’s believed to have left her home in Wausaukee for her daughter’s home which is about a quarter mile away. A Silver Alert was issued because Fullerton is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The Wagner Fire Department says new evidence has been found and there’s a new area to search. Action 2 News has reached out to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office to see if they’re releasing information about the new evidence.

The search is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27. Searchers will meet at N10603 Schultz Rd at 8:30 a.m. to sign in. CLICK HERE to learn more about the search and to contact search leaders.

Searchers are asked to wear proper clothing and footwear. Lunch will be provided.

INFO ON JEANETTE FULLERTON: https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/jeanette-fullerton

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Rhythms of the World

Updated: 1 hours ago
A popular event that brings cultures together in the Fox Valley is going virtual for 2020.

News

Titletown welcomes fans to Campfire Fridays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The first Campfire Friday of the season is Sept. 18. They’ll continue each Friday through Oct. 16.

News

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Packers memorabilia collectors take notice.

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

Latest News

News

Late Bay Port teacher remembered

Updated: 10 hours ago
Heidi Hussli is remembered by a former student and a professor

News

Concerns about absentee ballots

Updated: 10 hours ago
A county clerk and state elections commissioner share concerns about counting ballots that arrive after Nov. 3

Packers

Packers prepare for close game against Lions, celebrate rookie Barnes

Updated: 10 hours ago
The undrafted Barnes had 6 tackles in the opener

Politics

Trump stumps in Mosinee, appeals for rural votes

Updated: 12 hours ago
Making his fifth visit to the pivotal battleground state this year, Trump views success in the state’s less-populated counties as critical to another term.

News

Concerns over counting absentee ballots

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
If ballots postmarked by November 3 arrive late, will a court allow them to be counted?

National Politics

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gray Television’s primetime election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren, includes interviews with President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.