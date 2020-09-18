New search organized for missing Marinette County woman

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A search is being organized in the case of a Marinette County woman who has been missing since 2017.

Jeanette Fullerton, 86, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017. She’s believed to have left her home in Wausaukee for her daughter’s home which is about a quarter mile away. A Silver Alert was issued because Fullerton is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The Wagner Fire Department says new evidence has been found and there’s a new area to search. Action 2 News has reached out to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office to see if they’re releasing information about the new evidence.

The search is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27. Searchers will meet at N10603 Schultz Rd at 8:30 a.m. to sign in. CLICK HERE to learn more about the search and to contact search leaders.

Searchers are asked to wear proper clothing and footwear. Lunch will be provided.

INFO ON JEANETTE FULLERTON: https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/jeanette-fullerton

