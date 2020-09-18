Markesan schools take a “fall break” as coronavirus cases make staffing difficult

MARKESAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Markesan public schools began what it calls a “fall break” Friday amid a rising number of coronavirus cases. A letter to parents and staff Thursday said a large increase in cases stressed the district’s ability to staff the schools.

There will be no in-person or online lessons. Instead, students are asked to quarantine. In the meantime, staff will be deep cleaning the schools and reviewing protocols to improve their plans for in-person or virtual classes.

“This break is our best effort to stop the spread and make the effort so that we can continue with strong in-person/virtual instruction with appropriate staffing and resources,” school administrators wrote in the letter.

Classes will resume Monday, September 28.

The school district asked parents to be more vigilant screening their children for symptoms and keeping them home if they’re sick. They noted a fever was not a common symptom for the students -- worth noting since many schools' protocols include checking temperatures.

The district is working with the Green Lake County Health Department to monitor known cases and the spread of the coronavirus.

The school calendar may be adjusted to make up the lost classroom time if necessary.

