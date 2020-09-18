Advertisement

Kewaunee schools move classes online for two weeks after rising coronavirus cases

Empty school desks
Empty school desks(KFYR-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee School District is moving classes online for two weeks because of coronavirus cases in schools and in the community. The change takes effect Monday, Sept. 21.

The school district sent a letter to parents saying 12 students tested positive for the coronavirus, most of them in the last two days, along with 5 staff members. There are 123 students and 7 staff members in quarantine because of contact with an infected person or because they have symptoms.

The school district made moving to virtual learning part of its reopening plan for this school year. The letter says following that protocol now seemed “the most prudent decision” considering the virus’s spread in the community.

The school district plans to phase in-school learning back in, going to a rotation of in-person and virtual classes starting Monday, October 5.

The letter emphasizes the community’s role in helping schools return to normal. “The decisions we all make when out in the community impact the District’s ability to keep students and staff at school for in-person learning,” it reads. It asks families and students to avoid large gatherings, wear face masks, do social distancing, and stay home when sick.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports coronavirus cases in Kewaunee County rose 44% in the past week, from 243 coronavirus cases last Saturday to 350 on Friday.

