Advertisement

Health officer, teacher union representative weigh in on teching in-person

Bay Port High School teacher died after hospitalization related to COVID-19.
Bay Port High School teacher died after hospitalization related to COVID-19.(Lea Kopke)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bay Port high school teacher’s death has led to some concerns over the risk of in-person schooling.

“What it highlights is that this can happen to anyone, anytime,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

Bay Port High School teacher Heidi Hussli died after being briefly hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the Howard-Suamico District superintendent.

It is unclear how she contracted the virus, but Destree says they’ve noticed an uptick in cases overall.

“If people have not taken our guidance or recommendations seriously we are strongly encouraging you do so now, because we are seeing this recent growth and there is no sign of slowing down,” said Destree.

But Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) Regional Representative Kristin Lytie says concern over teacher safety has been present from the start of the school year.

“If you are teaching in a district that is face-to-face and you have a pre-existing condition don’t wait until it’s too late. Demand an accommodation, your safety needs to be a priority,” said Lytie.

She believes virtual schooling is the safest option for teachers but says many won’t demand virtual schooling out of fear over parent response.

“We don’t want parents pulling their kids out to take them to private schools who will go face-to-face because essentially parents depend on public education for their childcare so they can go to work,” said Lytie.

Destree says the health department has worked closely with schools in the area to make in-person learning as safe as possible.

“I do feel that the schools are taking steps to do the best that they can for their students and their teachers,” said Destree.

In fact, health officials noticed that when schools did come up with safe alternatives for things like graduation or prom, some parents would undermine it.

“Then the parents would go and schedule something, an event and pull those kids together anyway, and sometimes we’d see cases from those,” said Destree.

They hope people will take precautions more seriously after the tragedy of Hussli’s death.

“I feel like a lot of people in our community weren’t taking this seriously and hopefully with what happened in Howard-Suamico people will feel the gravity of that and start to really take these precautions seriously for one another,” said Lytie. “I hope they really value the relationship children have with their educators and realize teachers are not expendable.”

“We have got to band together as a community to stop the spread of the virus,” said Destree. “To continue to social distance, to wear the mask, and the most critical [thing] has got to be if somebody is sick to stay home.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kewaunee schools move classes online for two weeks after rising coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to Kewaunee parents said making the move now seemed “the most prudent decision” considering the virus’s spread in the community.

News

Markesan schools take a “fall break” as coronavirus cases make staffing difficult

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Classes resume Sept. 28. The school district asks parents to be more vigilant screening their children for symptoms and keeping them home if sick.

News

Wisconsin shatters one-day records: 2,533 new cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
19.38% of tests came back positive -- a record for any day with more than 10,000 test results.

Coronavirus

UWO lab to test wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
UWO says it’s an effort to catch potential outbreaks before they happen and give the university an idea of how much COVID-19 is in each residence hall.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

Politics

Sen. Johnson exposed to coronavirus, cancels appearance with Trump

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Johnson says he tested negative but has been placed in quarantine.

News

Wisconsin sets one-day record 2,034 coronavirus cases

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin sets new records with the latest batch of tests as the coronavirus spread grows.

Coronavirus

Dr. Rai talks COVID spike in young people, return to football

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
“The point of finding that disease, the point of testing more, is now isolating them, quarantining their contacts, and controlling COVID-19,” says Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

News

Dozens of COVID-19 cases confirmed at St. Norbert College, infected students quarantined at area hotel

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials with St. Norbert College say dozens of people have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding multiple people have already been considered recovered.

News

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As the coronavirus lingers, the Fox Cities P.A.C. is asking arts enthusiasts to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for two bills that could come to the aid of the arts industry.