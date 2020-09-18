FROST AGAIN TONIGHT

A frosty start to the day for some - Cold enough in the north to end the growing season. Therefore, Frost Advisories & Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for the following counties: Florence, Forest Langlade, Northern Marinette and Northern Oconto.

However, a FROST ADVISORY has been posted tonight for most other areas including Green Bay, the Fox Cities and some Lakeshore communities. PROTECT YOUR PLANTS.

Otherwise, the weekend looks great... Expect plenty of sun and gradually warming temperatures. Sunday will be a bit breezy with gusts to around 20 mph. Next of much week looks mild with just a tiny chance of a stray shower Sunday night into Monday. There is also a small chance of a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Areas of frost. Patchy fog late? LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Early frost. Mostly sunny. Still a bit cool. HIGH: 63 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and a bit breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 71

