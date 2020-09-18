COOL & DRY INTO THE WEEKEND...

The last official weekend of summer looks cool and dry across Wisconsin. Slow moving high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies. There may be some lake-enhanced clouds today southeast of Green Bay, but otherwise the weather looks quiet. Temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for the middle of September.

Areas from near the Fox Valley and to the NORTHWEST will see another candy coating of frost late tonight. If you’re trying to keep cold-sensitive plants alive, you know the drill... Cover them up or bring them inside from the cold, if possible.

The weekend looks nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind developing. It will become a bit breezy by Sunday, but that south wind will gradually warm us up... Highs will be in the 60s this weekend, with several days in the 70s next week. It looks like we’ll stay dry until Wednesday night or Thursday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and crisp. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Areas of frost. Patchy fog late? LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Early frost. Mostly sunny. Still a bit cool. HIGH: 63 LOW 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke arrives. Milder and a bit breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. FIRST DAY OF FALL. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. HIGH: 69

