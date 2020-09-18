Bicyclist struck by car in Outagamie County

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha man suffered critical injuries when a minivan struck his bicycle Friday afternoon in Outagamie County’s town of Buchanan.

It isn’t clear yet what happened, but deputies say the bicyclist was on County Road CE crossing County Road N and was hit by the minivan going south on County N. The bicyclist, a 49-year-old Menasha man, was airlifted by ThedaStar medical helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says the collision was reported just after 2 P.M.

The intersection was closed for a few hours to investigate the crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan/Combined Locks fire department and first responders, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, ThedaStar, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the crash.

