Advertisement

Bicyclist struck by car in Outagamie County

ThedaStar medical helicopter lands at the scene of a crash in Buchanan on Sept. 18, 2020. A bicyclist was hit by a minivan and suffered critical injuries
ThedaStar medical helicopter lands at the scene of a crash in Buchanan on Sept. 18, 2020. A bicyclist was hit by a minivan and suffered critical injuries(Fox Valley Metro Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha man suffered critical injuries when a minivan struck his bicycle Friday afternoon in Outagamie County’s town of Buchanan.

It isn’t clear yet what happened, but deputies say the bicyclist was on County Road CE crossing County Road N and was hit by the minivan going south on County N. The bicyclist, a 49-year-old Menasha man, was airlifted by ThedaStar medical helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says the collision was reported just after 2 P.M.

The intersection was closed for a few hours to investigate the crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan/Combined Locks fire department and first responders, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, ThedaStar, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Ginsburg died at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by her family, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.

News

Barkhausen Preserve expands Sensory Woods

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sensory Woods, first opened in 2018, offers a safe and interactive place to explore nature

News

Barkhausen opens Sensory Woods expansion

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sensory Woods gives people with dementia a chance to better enjoy the natural preserve

Health

Health officer, teacher union representative weigh in on teching in-person

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Bay Port high school teacher’s death has led to some concerns over the risk of in-person schooling.

News

Showcase of Homes opens doors with health precautions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Thousands of people are expected to tour area homes this weekend.

Latest News

News

Brown County Showcase of Homes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Home builders show off 35 homes

News

Spread of coronavirus in Brown County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Brown County has seen more deaths recently. A discussion with the health department.

News

Death of local teacher raises questions, worries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A national study says half of school employees have a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus

News

Republicans, Democrats team up against sign thefts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Political sign thefts and vandalism are costly for both parties

News

Kewaunee schools move classes online for two weeks after rising coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to Kewaunee parents said making the move now seemed “the most prudent decision” considering the virus’s spread in the community.