Barkhausen Preserve expands Sensory Woods

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The ribbon was cut Friday on an expansion of the Sensory Woods at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico.

Sensory Woods was created in 2018 to offer a safe and interactive place for people to enjoy the outdoors, especially people living with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other neurological conditions.

“Different things for scents, sense of touch, hearing, everything out there. This whole project is for all abilities, but we’re trying to make sure it’s inclusive and accessible so everyone can enjoy it," Jason Petrella, Barkhausen’s program and natural resource coordinator, said.

The expansion includes a railed boardwalk, a covered seating area and benches, and more elements designed to create what Barkhausen calls a “comfortable” adventure.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.