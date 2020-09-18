Advertisement

AP source: Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) looks back during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press and TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is not announcing the award until Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

