Wisconsin Democrats' “Princess Bride” reading raises almost $4.3 million

Cary Elwes, who acted alongside the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride," poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant" on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Cary Elwes, who acted alongside the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride," poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant" on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats' fundraiser centered on a star-packed live reading of “The Princess Bride” script has raised nearly $4.3 million.

The state Democratic Party said Thursday that the reading raised $4.26 million from 130,005 donors.

The original cast from the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday for the reading along with guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad.

Viewers had to donate $1 to gain access for the stream. The party said the average donation was $30.

The money will go to bolster Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in Wisconsin, a key battleground state in the race between him and Republican Donald Trump. 

