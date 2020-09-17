Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $119M sold in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone just got a lot richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $119 million, or $94.6 million in cash, was sold in Mount Pleasant for Tuesday’s drawing.

Mount Pleasant is located in Racine County, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip located at 4924 Spring Street.

Lottery officials say the store will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers are 25, 28, 38, 59, 62, and a Mega Ball number of 22.

Officials say this is the first ever Mega Millions jackpot for Wisconsin since the game started in the state in January of 2010.

This is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won this year - previous jackpots were won in Arizona, New Jersey, and California.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.