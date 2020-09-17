Advertisement

Unique mini-golf event raises money for local non-profits

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Golfing for Hope, a community-wide mini golf event, is raising money for three local organizations.

The three-day event starts Thursday, Sept. 17 and goes through Saturday, Sept. 19.

Golfing for Hope benefits non-profit organizations House of Hope, Literacy Green Bay and Howe Community Resource Center.

Participants get a map and drive around to find mini-golf holes in the area.

The fun event helps non-profits who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all kind of hurting with what’s been happening with COVID. A lot of our smaller donors are having to take steps back providing donations. Operational support funding has been pivoted to COVID-19 emergency relief funding,” says Beth Hudak, Community Engagement Manager, House of Hope.

Howe Community Resource Center helps support the neighborhood near the school with meals and parenting classes. Development Director Valerie George says Golfing for Hope raises money and awareness for their programs.

“To have people come and play a mini-golf hole in our parking lot and say, ‘Oh, I’ve driven past you 800 times and I never knew you were here.’ It’s a great way to get the community to understand what we’re doing and how we work together,” says George.

The money raised during Golfing for Hope will be split between the three non-profits.

Tickets cost $25 for adults at $10 for children.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets, donate and find the course map.

