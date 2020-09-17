TONIGHT COLD & FROSTY AGAIN NORTH & WEST

Following a cooler afternoon, tonight will be rather chilly. Lows fall to the 20s and 30s far north with 30s & 40s for the rest (including Green Bay). There is a FREEZE WARNING far north tonight, and a FROST ADVISORY in Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca counties. Protect your cold sensitive plants again tonight. Friday will once again be cool with daytime highs in the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny and much like today won’t be as smoky as the last few days.

Cooler weather sticks around through Saturday, but by Sunday it starts to warm up and by early next week the highs will be in the 70s. Dry weather also extends into the weekend. The next rain chance won’t be until mid next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: N-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny - except a few more clouds Lakeside. MUCH COOLER. More frost at night. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. FROST and HARD FREEZE FAR NORTH. LOW: 45 (30s north)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another bout of frost at night. HIGH: 58 LOW 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a late shower or storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 77

