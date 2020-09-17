Advertisement

Survey: 63% of millennials, Gen Z unaware of key Holocaust facts

on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011.
on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The first-ever 50 state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Americans within the millennial and Generation Z age groups revealed more than half of those who took part were unaware of key facts of the event.

The U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, showed 63% of respondents were not aware that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and 36% thought that “two million or fewer” were killed.

The survey also showed that 48% of respondents could not name any of the 40,000 concentration camps or ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust and 20% of Millennials and Gen Z in New York felt that Jews caused the Holocaust.

"It was less than a century ago that 6 million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, but a new survey of...

Posted by Claims Conference (Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

Wisconsin scored highest among all 50 states in Holocaust knowledge while Arkansas scored the lowest.

Additionally, 59% of respondents said they believed something like the Holocaust could happen again, something the researchers said was “a disturbing sign of the times.”

Researchers randomly interviewed 1,000 people, 200 in each state, between the ages of 18 and 39 via telephone and online.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neenah student hit, killed by car

Updated: moments ago
The student was hit on his bicycle less than a mile from Neenah High School

State

DNR estimates wolf population up 13%

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last winter's estimate was 914 to 978 wolves.

Politics

Sen. Johnson exposed to coronavirus, cancels appearance with Trump

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson says he tested negative but has been placed in quarantine.

National

'Cheer' star investigated for solicitation

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris reportedly investigated on claims of trying to solicit sex with minors.

News

Sheboygan police looking for witnesses to solve hit-and-run

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area of 1600-block of N. 12th Street between 9:30 P.M. and 12:30 A.M.

Latest News

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National Politics

Justice Dept.: Sedition charge may apply to protest violence

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.

News

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds first sports tournament since start of pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Special Olympics Wisconsin held their first sports tournament in six months Sunday, also making it the first event with the organizations new Return to Play plan.

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

National

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

National

Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.