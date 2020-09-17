Advertisement

Sheboygan police looking for witnesses to solve hit-and-run

Pixabay
Pixabay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man, and police are looking for witnesses.

A 44-year-old man came to the emergency room of a hospital at 1:13 A.M. with serious injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. He’s expected to survive.

Police believe he was struck on the 1600-block of N. 12th Street. Officers want to hear from anyone who was in that area between 9:30 P.M. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and 12:30 A.M. Thursday, Sept. 17. They’d also like to hear from anyone who has other information that might help the investigation. Previous hit-and-run cases have been solved by identifying a vehicle with recent damage or a driver who suddenly started using other transportation.

You can contact Sheboygan police at (920) 459-3333 or give your tip anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM or the Crime Stoppers website.

