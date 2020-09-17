Advertisement

Sen. Johnson exposed to coronavirus, cancels appearance with Trump

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he’s been placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he has no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, but canceled plans to travel with President Donald Trump and attend Trump’s campaign event Thursday evening in Mosinee.

Johnson said he was tested late Wednesday for the virus because of his plans to be near the president.

Trump’s airport stop in Mosinee was to be his fifth to the key battleground state this year.

