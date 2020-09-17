Pedestrian hit and killed in Neenah
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Neenah.
The scene is located at Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road. Police ask drivers to avoid Winneconne and Tullar at this time.
Police tell Action 2 News a vehicle hit a pedestrian and the pedestrian died. It happened about 8 a.m.
