Pedestrian hit and killed in Neenah

A pedestrian is hit and killed in Neenah. Sept. 17, 2020.
A pedestrian is hit and killed in Neenah. Sept. 17, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Neenah.

The scene is located at Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road. Police ask drivers to avoid Winneconne and Tullar at this time.

Please avoid the area of W Winneconne Ave and Tullar Rd. We are currently working on a traffic accident. Tullar Rd is currently closed in this area.

Posted by City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Police tell Action 2 News a vehicle hit a pedestrian and the pedestrian died. It happened about 8 a.m.

Action 2 News is working to get more information about what happened. Stay with us for updates.

