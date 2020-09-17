Pedestrian hit and killed in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a fatal accident in Neenah.

The scene is located at Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road. Police ask drivers to avoid Winneconne and Tullar at this time.

Please avoid the area of W Winneconne Ave and Tullar Rd. We are currently working on a traffic accident. Tullar Rd is currently closed in this area. Posted by City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Police tell Action 2 News a vehicle hit a pedestrian and the pedestrian died. It happened about 8 a.m.

BREAKING NEWS: @NeenahPolice confirm one person is dead following a car vs. pedestrian ax at the intersection of Winneconne and Tullar. #WBAY pic.twitter.com/hgUrCqCgTw — Emily Matesic (@EmilyMatesic) September 17, 2020

Action 2 News is working to get more information about what happened. Stay with us for updates.

