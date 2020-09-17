Man arrested for alleged impersonation in Oconto County

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stopping vehicles and trying to obtain driver information last week.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found and taken into custody on Wednesday, September 16 after an investigation led up to the arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a suspicious vehicle on County Road J at Molitor Road in the Town of Lena just after 9 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

Authorities say the vehicle was described as a dark-colored truck with a ratchet strap holding the bumper on, a missing front grill and an amber strobe light on the top.

The person who was stopping vehicles was described as a 25-30 year old man with a beard and glasses, and was wearing jeans and a yellow traffic safety vest.

Oconto County authorities said based on the information they received, the person appeared to be impersonating a firefighter or another first responder, and was an isolated incident.

Anyone who had contact with the suspected vehicle and driver are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900, and hit option one to speak to dispatch, and the request to speak with the on duty shift supervisor for incident #20-012304 to give additional information.

The incident is continuing to be investigated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.