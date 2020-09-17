Advertisement

Large police presence closes down Wis. Hwy. 28 in Mayville

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - WisDOT reports all lanes of east and westbound traffic of Wisconsin highway 28 in Mayville are currently closed.

According to 511, the closure is between County TW to Clark Street.

Our ABC affiliate in Madison, WKOW, reports there is a large police presence, and says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident was first reported just before 8 p.m., and the closure is estimated to last for about two hours.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for more details as information becomes available.

