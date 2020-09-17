Advertisement

Green Bay to get 5 absentee ballot drop boxes

Specific locations and when the drop boxes would be installed are still being worked out.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Absentee ballots will start to be mailed to voters on Thursday and clerks say to return them as soon as possible to make sure they are counted.

“Prior to this whole COVID thing, I don’t think anybody would have ever thought the number of absentee ballots we’re dealing with right now would be the number,” said Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk.

So Far that number is about 75,000 absentee ballots just in Brown County for the presidential election.

Juno says about half of those will be mailed out this week.

Voters in Green Bay will have a few more options to return them, after the city receives five absentee ballot drop boxes.

“It was important to secure drop boxes because there are people that feel uncomfortable about mailing their ballot. They’re not confident that it will get to city hall,” said Barb Dorff, an alder and member of the Ad Hoc Committee on Elections.

Right now the city only has one absentee ballot drop box and it’s behind city hall, but the plan will be to put one out on Jefferson Street that people can drive up to and drop in their ballot.

Specific locations and when the drop boxes would be installed are still being worked out.

City staff tells us there will be one at McAuliffe Park, one on West Mason Street Frontage Road, one at the Main Street Frontage Road and one on Military Avenue.

“We’re able to keep these drop boxes for future elections. This will be a wonderful addition and another opportunity for people to have a place to drop their ballots off,” said Dorff.

Dorff says the drop boxes will also have security cameras. For those who choose to vote in person, 16 poll locations have been secured, but the city could still use a few more workers.

“We have over 300 poll workers and we’re still trying to get to that magic 400 mark, and hopefully we’ll get there,” said Dorff. “We’re doing well with poll works and definitely encouraging people to apply. It’s quite a bit of money. It’s $350 for the day, normally it’s not that much.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot of the November 3rd Election is October 29.

