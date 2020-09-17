Advertisement

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

By WPLG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVIE, Fla. (WPLG) - Police are searching for three suspects after a Florida woman says she was attacked and beaten up in a dispute over a parking spot outside Walmart.

Joann Pedro decided to stop at Walmart to pick up a few things Tuesday after her recent move to Davie, Florida. She waited a few minutes for an older man to pull out of a parking spot, but when he finally did, a woman in a Mercedes cut her off, stealing the spot.

“So, I put down my window and said, ‘I’ve been waiting here six or seven minutes. Are you guys really going to take the parking space?’ She started cussing,” Pedro said.

Noticing another spot nearby, Pedro decided to just park there and move on with her day, but when a bottle was thrown at her car, she called the police and moved closer to the Mercedes to get the license plate number.

“I tried to get the license plate, so I could give it to the dispatcher I was speaking to, and they just attacked me,” Pedro said. “They hit me with a bottle, so I have the bruise. I have my neck and shoulders, they’re all bruised.”

The incident was caught on camera. Police believe the attackers were a mother and her two adult children in their late teens to early 20s.

Eventually, all three got back into the Mercedes, taking Pedro’s things with them, before they sped off. Pedro says she is scared of what they could do because she is a single mother with no family in the area.

“I’m scared. They have my license, my house keys, my phone,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects to call Broward Crimestoppers.

