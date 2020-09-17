Dozens of COVID-19 cases confirmed at St. Norbert College, infected students quarantined at area hotel

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with St. Norbert College say dozens of people have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding multiple people have already been considered recovered.

According to the dashboard on the college’s website, as of September 16, there have been a total of 56 cases since July 2.

Out of those 56 cases, as of Wednesday, 30 are considered active.

All 26 cases considered recovered are students.

Two cases which are currently active are faculty/staff.

College officials tell Action 2 News they are using The Kress Inn this school year as a location to place quarantined students, and they are also using one wing of the Tundra Lodge as a back-up location.

